Children’s Literature Festival Hyderabad celebrates the two day success

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: After the two exhilarating days of literature celebrations of Hyderabad, CLF wraps up at Public School, Hyderabad. Children’s Literature Festival opened with a remarkable turn out in Hyderabad. Over 4500 children visited the Public School and celebrated the first day of creative learning and healing through literature. The festival was successfully inaugurated by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and was supported by the Government of Sindh Education and Literacy Department. Commissioner of Hyderabad Qazi Shahid was the Chief Guest of Inaugural ceremony. Rasool Bux Shah, Director Schools of Education and Literacy Department said, It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to be able to learn how to express themselves freely and the fact that institutions like CLF continue to exist emphasizes the need to continue investing in our children and our future. Many more such festivals should be held in other parts of Sindh.”

Baela Raza Jamil the Trustee and Advisor of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), Founder of Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) expressed with great delight, “Over 8,000 children have attended the two day festival. It is very encouraging to see all these young faces excited to broaden their knowledge. This is a dream come true that we have managed two amazing days in Hyderabad. The festival went really well and I am thankful to all of you for your support and love and especially am thankful to the Education and Literacy Department who supported to do this festival and also am thankful to Commissioner Qazi Shahid and Principal of Public School Naseem Ahmed Memon.”

The two days included story telling sessions by Wafa Maula Bux, Nasir Gul, Zaib Sindhi, Ali Dost Aijaz. Magic Show, theatre performance by Education and Literacy Department (E&LD) and Public School Hyderabad, poetic story by Zaib Nizamani, Panel discussions by Taj Joyo, Mehmood Mughal, Yasir Qazi, Dr. Makhmoor Bukhari, Dr. Ghafoor Memom, Naseer Mirza. Book launch by Khalid Azad, Zafar Junejo, Mukhtiar Samo, A tribute to Aasu Bai in which she herself participated and shared her life story with everyone, live painting by the students of UOA and Saeed Mangi, Clay work by Ghulam Haider. Science experiments by Lalarukh “

Oxford University Press (OUP) designed exclusive sessions for students of the art of bookmaking and storytelling. Khalid Anem also conducted a session on Kitabon set Dosti for children.

“I found the CLF Sukkur very impressive. The children participated and responded whole heartedly. Though the heat was oppressive it did not dampen their spirits. What I have noticed in all the story telling sessions, which are numerous by now, that children love to hear stories, thus if they are guided properly by their teachers their love for reading books will definitely increase,” said Munawar Mahesar Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro.

“Even though this is the 29th Children Literature Festival (CLF) in five years, it’s a landmark CLF, as the Hyderabad Festival is the first to be held in Hyderabad. Not only that, it is supported by the Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh. We are extremely pleased with this department,” said Rumana Hussain Author and Member Board of Directors CLF.