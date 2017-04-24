Children & Seat Belts – UAE’s first holistic seat belt survey – Part 2

DUBAI: RoadSafetyUAE and QIC Insured publish the 2nd part of the UAE’s most holistic seat belt survey. The focusis on children’s seat belt use.The survey was conducted in February 2017 and is based on a representative sample of more than 1,000 UAE residents.

Part 1 of the survey already showed, that UAE’smotorists display a limited understanding and low usage ofback-seat belts and also, that only a small percentage of motorists ‘always’ prompt all passengers, including children, to wear their seat belts.

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE: “The poor behavior of adults translates into poor habits to protect our children. We see 1/3 of motorists failing to provide proper restraint systems for their kids and the identified reasons need to be addressed. The main message is a very simple one: ‘IF YOU LOVE YOUR KIDS, BUCKLE THEM UP, ON ALL TRIPS!’. It is of key importance to educate parents about the undebatable benefits of proper children restraint systems.”

Frederik Bisbjerg, QIC Insured Executive Vice President, MENA Retail states: “The implementation of the holistic UAE seat belt law as of July 1, 2017 is a big step towards more road safety for children, as proper child restraint systems will become mandatory. Besides parents, also kids must be educated from a very early age about the protective powers of child seats, seat belts and booster cushions. The concerned stakeholders in the public and private segments, and especially the education sector, are challenged to step up to the challenge to protect our children and to educate them about safe conduct in vehicles.”

A) BACKGROUND: POOR BEHAVIOR OF ADULTS WITH REGARDS TO BACK-SEAT SEAT BELT USE:

Only 56% of drivers ‘always’ ask everyone in their vehicle to buckle up

Only 11% of all respondents (adults) ’always’ buckle up themselves on the back-seat

55% of those not buckling up in the back-seats claim ‘When I sit on the back seat, I feel safe enough without seat belt’.

Adults behave poorly with regards to the use of back-seat belts and this translates into poor habits of making sure our children travel safely in our vehicles.

B) KNOWLEDGE OF CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS

The knowledge level is high, with 93% of respondents stating ‘I think kids are better protected with child seats and seat belts in case of accidents’, with the highest score of 97% for females and older motorists 35+ years old, and the lowest one of 87% for the age group 25-29.

Do you think, kids are better protected with child seats and seat belts in case of accidents? Total What is your gender? Age Group Male Female 18 to 24 25 to 29 30 to 34 35 to 39 40+ Yes 93% 91% 97% 94% 87% 91% 97% 96%

C) AVAILABILITY OF CHILD SEATS / BOOSTER CUSHIONS

Of those motorists with children, who need proper child seats or booster cushions, an alarming number of 34% do not have those! The numbers are even more alarming for Emiratis – a staggering 47% do not have proper child seats/booster cushions and 42% of the young parents in the age group of 18-29 years!

Do you have proper child seats or booster cushions for your children? Total Age Group UAE Nationality 18 to 24 25 to 29 30 to 34 35 to 39 40+ Emirati Arab Expat Asian Westerner Other No 34% 42% 42% 30% 28% 32% 47% 27% 33% 14% 34%

D) REASONS FOR NOT HAVING PROPER CHILD SEATS / BOOSTER CUSHIONS

Motorists who fail to provide proper child seats or booster cushions to their children, claim cost reasons (29%),’ kids don’t like to be strapped in’ (28%), lack of understanding which restraint system to buy (25%), ‘passenger holding kids is as safe’ (15%) and their safe driving abilities (15%) as the top 5 reasons.

The highest – and very alarming – values we see for: ‘too expensive’ with the older motorists 35+ years (36%!); ‘kids don’t like to be strapped in with the 30-39 years old (39%!); lack of knowledge which restraint system to buy with very young parents 18-24 years (36%!); ‘passenger holding kids is as safe’ with very young parents (22%!), and their perceived safe driving abilities also with very young parents (35%!!).

Why don’t you have proper child seats or booster cushions for your children? Please select all that apply. Total Too expensive 29% My kids don’t like to be strapped in child seats or booster cushions 28% I don’t know which child seat or booster cushion to buy for my kid 25% Passengers holding kids is as safe as child seats or booster cushions 15% I am a safe driver and I will not be involved in an accident, hence I don’t need seat belts 15% Child seats or booster cushions do not protect kids in the case of an accident 11% Religious reasons 7% It is not part of our culture 5%

E) USAGE OF EXISTING CHILD SEATS / BOOSTER CUSHIONS

Of those who do have proper child seats/booster cushions (66%), only 70% always prompt their kids to use them and to buckle up! This drops to hard-to-understand numbers of 42% for very young parents (18-24 years) and 59% for Emiratis.

How often do you ask your children to use their child seats or booster cushions and to use their seat belt? Total Age Group UAE Nationality 18 to 24 25 to 29 30 to 34 35 to 39 40+ Emirati Arab Expat Asian Westerner Other Always 70% 42% 66% 75% 80% 76% 59% 69% 73% 100% 33%

F) REASONS FOR NON-USE OF EXISTING CHILD SEATS & BOOSTER CUSHIONS

The three main reasons for not prompting the use of existing child seat or booster cushions are the wrong belief that they are not needed for short trips (37%), kids don’t like to be strapped in (32%) and that perceived safe driving does not require kids to be buckled up (26%).

Why do your kids not always wear their seat belt in their child seat or booster cushion? Please select all that apply. On short trips, it is not needed to wear seat belts 37% My kids don’t like to be strapped in their child seats or their booster cushion 32% I am a safe driver and I will not be involved in an accident, hence I don’t need seat belts 26% Child seats or booster cushions do not protect kids in the case of an accident 18% It is not part of our culture 17% Religious reasons 9%

Details of the ‘UAE’s FIRST HOLISTIC SEAT BELT SURVEY – part 1 & 2’, commissioned by RoadSafetyUAE and QIC Insured and conducted by YouGov, can be found in the ‘featured’ section on: http://www.roadsafetyuae.com/statistics/.