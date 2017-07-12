Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah visits MMI Hospital

News Desk

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Memon Medical Institute Hospital on 10th July 2017. He was extremely delighted to see the facilities created in the outskirts of this mega city. During his address he said, “It has been a pleasure to be at a great institution “Memon Medical Institute Hospital” and see excellent work being done for the poor communities”. He also recognized the efforts of MMI Hospital translating the like that of “Eradication of Hepatitis C in Karachi” and specially in the interior of Sindh for the poor, local residence of the area.

He also further endorsed that creating a healthy society is the vision of the government of Sindh and it remains our top priority to provide the best possible healthcare services for the masses through Public – Private Partnership (PPP). He said “I am committed to support MMI Hospital and will continue this association on other projects, including the formation of Nursing School at MMI Hospital”.

The event at MMI Hospital was also attended by the minister of health Dr. Sikandar Ali Mandhro, Abdul Hakeem Baloch – MNA, Mr. Peer Mohammad Diwan – Founder honorary Chairman of Memon Health & Education Foundation, Mr. Muhammad Shabbir Kassim –honorary Chairman of Memon Medical Institute Hospital, Mr. Abdul Razak Diwan, Mr. AjazSaya, Mr. Shabbir Diwan and senior health professionals from MMI Hospital and government of Sindh.