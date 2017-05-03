Chai Chowk hosts weekly dinner meeting of Rotary Club Karachi South

By our correspondent

KARACHI: On Tuesday weekly dinner meeting of Rotary club, Karachi South was held at Chai Chowk, 4-C, Lane 6 Nishat Commercial, DHA Phase 6. Meeting was well attended by leading socialites and prominent businessmen along with Rotarians of Karachi South. This excellent get-together of member and well-wishers of Rotary Club, Karachi South was hosted by Mr. Yaseen Nini Chief Executive Officer Nini Securities.

The management and staff of ‘Chai Chowk’ were at their best and didn’t leave any stone unturned and were on their toes to deliver the best possible customer services along-with even better quality and quantity of food.

A variety of starters were served and once everyone had settled down, Chai chowk’s signature pizza paratha and their flavoured fries were served followed by hot and refreshing tea.

Many participants enjoyed the open air ambiance of Chai Chowk and were very comfortable with this new and had a very satisfactory about the new venue.