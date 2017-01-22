Celebration of Filmmakers under National Police Bureau’s Police Awam Saath Saath campaign

ISLAMABAD: Film enthusiasts gathered for the Police AwamSaathSaath Film Screening at Islamabad’s National Library today. The screening is a conclusion of films received through workshops with aspiring filmmakers, police trainees as well as through a public call for entry. The festival was hosted by the 60 Second Intl. Film Festival in collaboration with Ministry of Interior’s National Police Bureau.

The Police AwamSaathSaath campaign was initiated with the purpose to build public and policy support for the Police in Pakistan by raising awareness and improving understanding on various aspects that implicate public and police roles and responsibilities.

The main objectives of the campaign were to enable freedom of expression by providing a platform to discuss police-related issues, as well as, acting as an advocate for social and policy change by encouraging bottom-up reforms and showcasing the role the police play in the society.

The Festival Director, Abrarul Hassan, stated that, “We all talk about bringing a change in the society. I feel privileged to be a part of something that impacted the society directly, and helped in building a favorable image of the police force in Pakistan.”

The Chief Guest at the event was Mr. IhsanGhani, National Coordinator (NACTA) who was all praises for the efforts made by the filmmakers. The guests were excited to be a part of such a unique initiative and stated that such events should take place more often to highlight the important segments of the society.

The festival’s evening session contained screening of 25 films which were shortlisted from numerous entries. The third place for best film went to “The Protectors” by Nida Rehman, second place to “Police AwamSaathSaath” by Bilal Ismat, and “Chutki” by Ahmad Baig Barlas bagged the first place. The winners were awarded shields and all participants received certificates. The first prize winner also won a cash prize of Rs. 100,000. PR