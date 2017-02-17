CA Institute facilitates Undergraduate students to enhance their potential

News Desk

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized CA PAKISTAN OLYMPIAD for the students of Undergraduate (BSc, BS, BA, BBA, BCS and BCOM) in Karachi and Lahore to provide a distinctive platform to students to enhance their skills, exhibit their potential and acquire tools which can be instrumental in their future endeavors.

40 teams from 21 colleges and universities from Lahore and 36 teams from 18 colleges and universities from Karachi participated in the competition. The competition received ample appreciation from participants as well as attendees. The thrilling competition was held in three stages and the exhilarating format of the event kept the participants on the edge of their seats throughout the day. University of the Punjab stood first while University of Management & Technology and Punjab College were 1st and 2nd runner ups respectively at Lahore station. Karachi University Business School was victorious whereas, Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education and and PAF- Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology were 1st and 2nd runner up respectively at Karachi station.

Executive Director ICAP, Mr. Razi Khan in his welcome address at Lahore station has strongly condemned the cowardly attack in Lahore and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives. In respect of martyrs, all the audience observed one-minute silence in the hall. He stated that such a huge participation from the students is a clear signal to the terrorist that they cannot oppress the people of Pakistan.

Khan stated that the understanding of strengths and weaknesses of an individual can be of tremendous value for their life and making career choices. The awareness for students is invaluable because it will help them to focus on the important things in an optimal way for the successful life. He also informed the students about the career prospects of the Chartered Accountancy profession, its numerous benefits and scholarship scheme as it is one of the most sought-after professional qualifications of the world for talented youth having interest in accountancy, finance and business.

He further added that credibility of ICAP and its members have been a hallmark worldwide due to high professionalism and quality of work. The Institute feels pride in encouraging and promoting talented students from all regions and diverse academic and financial backgrounds. The profession of Chartered Accountancy is open for all who have the courage to take on challenges, aim to seek in depth knowledge and have a desire for achieving excellence. The competition provided an excellent platform to students for sharing knowledge and, learning from the experiences of the senior Chartered Accountants. The learning outcomes for the participants are the time management, discipline, stress handling and attentive listening.