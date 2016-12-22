British Airways launches Unforgettable World Sale

British Airways’ Unforgettable World Sale is now on with huge discounts on flights and holidays to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

The sale, which ends at 11.59pm on January 31, 2017, includes new routes to Santiago, New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, as well as flights to popular destinations including New York, Singapore and Los Angeles.

Ski holidays start from £169 per person, European beach holidays from £159 per person and two night city breaks from £99 per person.

Adam Daniels, British Airways’ chief commercial officer, said: “This is our most anticipated sale of the year and we’re kicking off on December 20 to give customers plenty of time to plan their holidays. We’ve got fantastic offers to suit all budgets and types of break from ski, to fly-drive to fly-and-flop. To make it a bit easier after all the costs of Christmas we’re also offering the options to secure a holiday from as little as £150 deposit, or hold flights from just £5.”

For those looking for a package deal, the best British Airways Holidays include:

New York – British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 3* Days Hotel Broadway from £479 per person, travelling February 1 to February 28 2017. Includes World Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/newyork

Punta Cana – British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Sunscape Bavaro Beach Punta Cana from £779 per person, travelling May 1 to June 30 2017. Includes World Traveller return flights from Gatwick and All Inclusive accommodation. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/puntacana.

Flight and car

Fort Lauderdale – British Airways offers seven days, from £429 per person, travelling November 1 to November 30 2017. Includes World Traveller return flights from Gatwick and a car. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/car

Alicante – British Airways offers seven days, from £99 per person, travelling February 3 to February 26 2017. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Gatwick and a Mini Manual car. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/car

World Traveller Plus

New York – British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 3* Days Hotel Broadway from £779 per person, travelling January 8 to February 28 2017. Includes World Traveller Plus return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/newyork

Dubai – British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 4* Doubletree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah from £589 per person, travelling June 1 to June 30 2017. Includes World Traveller Plus return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/dubai

Club World

New York – British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 4* DoubleTree by Hilton Metropolitan – New York City from £1899 per person, travelling July 1 to August 30 2017. Includes Club World return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/newyork

Muscat – British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 5* Shangri-La Al Waha from£1289 per person, travelling June 1 to June 30 2017. Includes Club World return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/muscat

Rome – British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 4* ESH Hotel from £269 per person, travelling February 6 to February 26 2017. Includes Club Europe return flights from Gatwick and accommodation with breakfast. Book by January 31. For reservations visit ba.com/rome

And for those who already have their accommodation arranged, flights only offers start from:

New York from £399 return

return New Orleans from £545 return

return Santiago from £679 return

return Los Angeles from £499 return

return San Diego from £577 return

return San Francisco from £499 return

return Dubai from £299 return

return Calgary from £549 return

return Buenos Aires from £699 return

return Tokyo from £677 return

return Fort Lauderdale £379 return

return Oakland £379 return

return Singapore £499 return

return Johannesburg from £570 return

Customers can secure a holiday online from as little as £150 deposit per booking. The final balance must be paid ten weeks prior to departure. For customers booking flights only there is the option to hold a flight from £5 per person.

Customers can book online at www.ba.com or for flight only call 0844 493 0775. For holiday packages call 0844 493 0758.

