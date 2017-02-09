British Airways flights return to Birmingham and Bristol

News Desk

BIRMINGHAM: British Airways is to start flying from Birmingham and Bristol airports again with the launch of four new summer-only routes to popular European sunspots.

From May the airline will begin direct flights from both Birmingham and Bristol to the popular Spanish destinations of Malaga, Ibiza and Palma and to the Italian city of Florence.

They will operate on modern Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with spacious cabins and two abreast seating so every customer can have an aisle or window seat.

The new return flights from both airports will operate once a week at weekends.

British Airways last flew from Birmingham and Bristol in 2007 when the regional airline business was sold to Flybe.

Since then Vueling and Iberia Express, subsidiaries of British Airways’ parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), have started up services to Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife, Paris Orly and Madrid from Birmingham, while Aer Lingus has continued to operate to Dublin from Birmingham since 1984.

Aer Lingus Regional operate from Bristol to Dublin.

The news comes just a week after British Airways announced it is to resume European flights from Manchester Airport and increase destinations and frequencies from both London City and Stansted airports this summer.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways’ general manager commercial and customer, said: “We are very excited to be returning to Birmingham and Bristol with four very popular routes. Customers can once again enjoy competitively priced flights to the sun direct from their doorstep with British Airways to those destinations they tell us they want to fly to. We look forward to a busy summer at both airports.”

David Winstanley, Chief Operating Officer for Birmingham Airport, said, “Having British Airways return to Birmingham is not only great news for the airport but also the Midlands region and we are confident this is the beginning of a long-term growth plan with the airline. Launching these four routes, of which Florence is currently unserved, means British Airways and Avios card holders as well as leisure travellers looking for a two-class cabin product can travel from their more convenient airport than those further afield. We look forward to welcoming one of the world’s most recognisable and trusted brands back to Birmingham in May.”

Robert Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Airport said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement which will see the iconic British Airways brand returning to Bristol Airport. It will be the first time an airline has operated a scheduled service between Bristol and the Italian historic city of Florence which we are sure will prove very popular. These additional flights to Palma, Florence, Ibiza and Malaga offers passengers in the South West and Wales region further choice of scheduled flights for the summer season. We look forward to working with British Airways on the new routes and further enhancing the services available from Bristol. “

Schedule:

Route Depart Arrive Bristol-Florence 1.10pm 4.25pm Florence- Bristol 11.05am 12.25pm Bristol-Ibiza 3.25pm 6.50pm Ibiza- Bristol 1.10pm 2.40pm Bristol-Malaga 4pm 7.40pm Malaga-Bristol 1.30pm 3.15pm Bristol-Palma 4.30pm 7.55pm Palma-Bristol 2.15pm 3.45pm