British Airways announces partnership with The White Company

LONDON: British Airways today announced its plans to give customers a great night’s sleep in the sky through a partnership with the luxury lifestyle brand, The White Company.

The iconic British retailer will supply bedding and amenity kits in Club World as part of the airline’s £400m customer investment plan, with a focus on excellence in the premium cabins and more choice and quality for all.

Later this year, customers travelling in Club World between Heathrow and New York JFK will be given a new elegant day cushion which will double up as a fantastic lumbar support when working or relaxing on board.

Exclusively for British Airways, The White Company have also designed a bespoke, luxuriously soft large pillow and white cotton pillowcase to enhance customers’ comfort and to help them sleep well in the sky.

Customers will also be given a super-soft woven blanket with satin trim and a specially developed luxury duvet to improve their quality of sleep, as well as a padded mattress cover giving an extra layer of comfort. The new bedding from The White Company will then be gradually rolled out across British Airways’ other long-haul routes.

The new Club World amenity kits come in an elegantly designed bag from The White Company and contain products from the retailer’s ‘Restore & Relax Spa Collection’, as well as a super-soft jersey eye-mask, offering a further touch of luxury in the sky.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said: “Our investment in Club World has started and we’re kicking off by helping our customers sleep even better in the skies. Partnering with The White Company, another quintessentially British brand renowned for quality and style, is the first step in a multi-million pound investment for our premium customers.”

Chrissie Rucker MBE, founder of The White Company, said: “We are passionate about creating the best night’s sleep for all our customers and I’m truly delighted to now be working with British Airways to ‘sleep well in the sky’. I hope you love the result as much as we do.”

The White Company opened its first international flagship store in New York last month at 155, Fifth Ave in the city’s Flatiron district.

British Airways is also introducing a number of measures on board to maximise available shut-eye time for customers in Club World. Breakfast cards will also be given out so customers can select if they wish to be woken for breakfast and if so, what they would like.

In autumn a new restaurant-style premium dining service will begin in Club World, with display trolleys allowing customers to select dishes from a choice of freshly prepared starters and desserts served on beautiful new table settings.