Bring me passionate people not talented people: Yousuf Bashir Qureshi

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Shahzad Mobin, Chairman of Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Fashion Industry and Services conducted meeting of the committee at Federation House recently.

With welcome address from Chairman of the committee Shahzad Mobin, who thanked all the distinguished dignitaries and guests in attendance. He specially thanked Zubair Tufail, President FPCCI, guest of honour Yousuf Bashir Qureshi with Abbas Jaffri and applauded the extra and special efforts by senior vice chairperson of this committee Ms Tasneem Sadaf.

Mrs. Masooma Sibtain Vice President of FPCCI, who had specially arrived from Multan for this meeting thanked Zubair Tufail, President FPCCI, Shahzad Mobin Chairman of this committee, senior vice chairperson of this committee Ms Tasneem Sadaf and guest of honour Yousuf Bashir Qureshi with Abbas Jaffri.

Ms Tasneem Sadaf spoke strategically on affairs of fashion industry and services it has to offer, she further said that Pakistan’s image building is very negative throughout; but fashion industry is trying its best to soften the hard and bad image of Pakistan world-wide.

Abbas Jafri stressed the need to have some sort of infrastructure for models, at this moment all models work on their own with no infrastructure of any type.

Yousuf Bashir Qureshi informed the audience that: we people of sub-continent are very old in the fashion world. European and American have been fashionable for around 300 years at most, but we have been in fashion for more than 8000 years. Their use to be a time when Sindh use to be hub of fashion all over the world and that time is not far when our time will come again, from what I see is European will run to Africa for fashion and from their they will end-up in Africa and despite all this we still need to learn many things in fashion world from Europeans like branding, labelling etc.

YBQ went on to say that; what we lack here is that we don’t pay much attention to details which is every essential for brand development. Many are focusing on other aspects which are unnecessary and at times bring embarrassment to the nation. He stressed the fashion industry should not embarrass the nation by cheap tricks. Find you roots here not elsewhere. Look for role models here for example Qauid-e-Azam but do learn from west.

He further said that: He would love to see more and more brands coming from Pakistan, and a lot of people come to him for training and for tips on fashions industry, but what he always say and will say again on concluding note” talent is everywhere in Pakistan, but bring me passionate people not talented people. I will train these passionate people and they will do wonders.