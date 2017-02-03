Bells n Bells Basant & Spring Festival on 26 February at DA Country & Golf Club

By our correspondent

KARACHI: After massive success at last year’s Basant & Spring Festival event in Karachi, with over 10k attendees, Bells n Bells brings another spectacular family event, Basant & Spring Festival 2017 will be held on Sunday, 26th February, 2017 at Defence Authority Country & Golf Club, Karachi.

Stalls and activities are mouth-watering food, designer clothing and accessories, kite flying, lucky draw with amazing prizes, stage activities/entertainment, musical show, cultural show, family games and activities, fancy dress show, kitchen queen competition, singing competition and others.

Free entry for DAC&GC members and guest passes (for familes only) Rs. 500 per person.

Visit basant.bellsnbells.com for event details, stall bookings, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.

Tickets are available at all DHA Clubs and Bells n Bells Zamzama outlet 0213-5871393.