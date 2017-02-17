Friday, 17 February, 2017 2:17:26 GST

Bells n Bells Basant & Spring Festival at DA Country & Golf Club on Sunday 26 February

By our correspondent

KARACHI: After massive success at last year’s Basant & Spring Gala event in Karachi, with over 10k attendees, Bells n Bells brings another spectacular family event, Basant & Spring Festival 2017 will be held on Sunday, 26th February, 2017 at Defence Authority Country & Golf Club.

Stalls and activities are mouth-watering food, designer clothing and accessories, kite flying, lucky draw with amazing prizes, stage activities/entertainment, musical show, cultural show, family games and activities, fancy dress show, kitchen queen competition, singing competition and others.

Free entry for DAC&GC members and guest passes (for familes only) Rs. 500 per person. Tickets are available at all DHA Clubs and Bells n Bells Zamzama outlet   0213-5871393.

Visit basant.bellsnbells.com for event details, stall bookings, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.

