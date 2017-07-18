Bashir Janmohammed condoles death of Shahjehan Karim president IoBM

KARACHI: Mr. Muhammad Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman, Executive Council of Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and a leading business man has condoled the death of Mr. Shahjehan S. Karim, President of Institute of Business Management (IoBM).

Mr. Shahjehan S. Karim’s contribution towards Education Sector is un-parallel and cannot be forgotten. After his retirement, as Chief Secretary, Sindh, he decided to establish College of Business Management (CBM) and today the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) has over 3,000 students and uncounted student have already qualified from this Institution.

It was a single-handed effort of Late Mr. Shahjehan S. Karim to establish IoBM. His contribution as Civil Servant for more than 40 years was exemplary and he served with dedication and honesty at the highest level as Secretary Information, Government of Pakistan, Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh and at the various administrative positions.

He not only established IoBM but donated his last savings to the Institution Scholarship Fund.Mr. Bashir said that on the death of Mr. Shahjehan Karim we have lost a great Educationalist, a fine human being and a devoted Civil Servant. Mr. Bashir further said that he has known Late Mr. Shahjehan S. Karim for over a decade and cherish sweet memories with him.