Awareness session held on Free Legal Aid Services

News Desk

KARACHI: “So far the Legal Aid Society has received 140,371 calls, registered 41,331 queries from 236 cities of Pakistan in which 32,159 were male related queries and 9,172 were female related,” this was revealed by Barrister Haya Zahid at an awareness session by Legal Aid Society (LAS) at the Arts Council.

The session was organized to create awareness about the free legal aid services provided by LAS, with a special focus on under-privileged and marginalized groups. The objective of this session was to inform the media about the Legal Advisory Call Centre (LACC), how to access it, the services provided and its performance to date.

Justice (Retd.) Nasir Aslam Zahid while speaking about the formation, objectives and goals of the Legal Aid Society (LAS) said, “The primary objective of the establishment of the LAS is to work towards bridging the gap between supply and demand of quality, effective and inexpensive legal services and representation to serve the interests of the people, particularly dis-empowered and marginalized groups.”

Further, he identified that in his experience as a judge, he had time and again seen how lack of knowledge about law and legal processes led to exploitation of the people through the law. That was one of the main reasons for creating LAS, to be able to strengthen, facilitate and give technical support to the State and the people for improving access to justice for all.

More than 500 callers were contacted to assess the value for money of the services provided and gauge impact if any of the advice provided. 89.57% were satisfied from the advice that was provided by Legal Advisory Call Center.

Barrister Haya Zahid while introducing the LACC said, “The LACC was designed respond to the information gap about the law in the country. The LACC is accessible to any citizen anywhere in the country. Given that Pakistan has been identified as a country with high rates of mobile phone users, it was deemed that a Call Centre would be an ideal and sustainable method of ensuring availability, easy accessibility and quality of legal advice for all people through a mode which is readily being used.”

The LACC was established under the LAS in 2014. It is a national helpline which provides free legal advice to any person who calls it on its toll-free number 0800-70806. The LACC is unique in its functioning as it has cut out the ‘middle-man’ in these interactions by having the call being received directly by a High Court enrolled Advocate who has had court experience and been trained by LAS. This method seeks to create direct and easy linkages to the callers and avoiding repetition, waste of time of the caller and working towards easier access to information. The LACC provides legal advice and referrals to all kinds of cases including civil, criminal, public, family etc. The quality and correctness of legal advice provided is over-seen by two retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice (Retd.) Nasir Aslam Zahid and Justice (Retd.) Khilji Arif Hussain.

Justice (Retd.) Khilji Arif Hussain said, “It is essential for people to know their rights and this information is not readily available, which is why the LACC plays an important role to fill this gap. The LACC ensured the lawyers spoke different local languages to be able to facilitate the callers better.”

He informed the audience that quality assurance was one of the highest priorities of the LACC with regular trainings of lawyers and oversight by himself and others of the calls and the legal advice given. He gave an overview of the types of queries received by the LACC and noted that this also revealed the type of cases often facing the vulnerable segments of our society. Cases include issues relating to availability, access and protection of resources such as water, electricity, education; issues relating to state processes and procedures such as getting NICs, registering FIRs, complaints about maladministration etc.; and calls about violence and discrimination, particularly against women. He also highlighted the need for creation of linkages with other stakeholders, including the media for better facilitation and support and resolution of the problems faced by the people.

The LACC is open Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Calls after 6:00 p.m. or on Sundays are recorded and returned first thing in the morning.