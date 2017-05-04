Awareness seminar on women empowerment/special needs held

News Desk

KARACHI: Aman Pir, Chairman FPCCI Technical & Vocational Education Committee and Justice of Peace District South (Guest of Honor) along with Mrs. Zahida Jalees, Principal Quad E Azam Rangers Special Children School presenting an award to Ms. Rabia Aziz Rizvi, Founder Special Needs Pakistan & Vice Chairperson FPCCI TVET Committee at an event on women empowerment/special needs awareness organized by Sports & Youth Dept Government of Sindh in collaboration with Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU).

Various representatives of schools/colleges, educational institutions across Sindh had participated in the event along with Special Needs institutions where issues being faced by these children were discussed along with remedies to be taken by provincial government. The honorable guests also shared their views on how to further improve the standard special needs facilities in schools.

Some of the honorable guests were: Dr Sahib Jan Badar, Project Director, Health Department, Shoaib Ghaziani, Chairman Education Board, All Pakistan Memon Foundation, Prof. Ahmer Umer , Director Sport and Students Affairs MAJU, Ms Ambreen Kamil, Director Administration SESSI, Ms Mukhtiar Bhatti Director Girls Sports, Sindh University, Khalid Rehmani, Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation, Prof. Rao Javed Ahmed, President Pakistan Institute of Hockey and Muhammad Saeed Secretary, Sindh Darts Association Karachi.