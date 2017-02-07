Avari Towers Hotel participates in Italian Gastronomy Competition in Turkey

News Desk

KARACHI: Avari Towers Hotel” participated in the“Italian Gastronomy Competition” held in Turkey

by sending its Chef De Partie Mr. Kamran. He won 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Medal. He was awarded these medals in plating for the food dishes and on taste as well by the Culinary Judges.

The Avari portfolio of properties include, the award winning & recently renovated 5-star Avari Towers in Karachi; the 5-star Avari Lahore, which has won six consecutive World Travel Awards for the “Leading Hotel in Pakistan”; the historical and legendary Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi (in operation since 1948).

Properties in Dubai include the recently renovated, 4-star Deluxe, contemporary and chic Avari Dubai Hotel, located at the fabled Dubai Clock Tower; and the well-appointed Avari Dubai Al Barsha Apartments & residence, located behind the Mall of the Emirates.