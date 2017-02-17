Asim Abbasi begins shoot for his directorial debut ‘Cake’

News Desk

KARACHI: Award-winning filmmaker Asim Abbasi, begins shoot for his directorial debut feature film titled ‘Cake, starring of Aamina Sheikh, Adnan Malik and Sanam Saeed in lead roles.

“I have been watching the evolution of Pakistani cinema over the last five years and am extremely excited to be a part of this project with Asim Abbasi, with whom I share the vision of providing quality and meaningful entertainment to the audiences in Pakistan.” shared Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, the Executive Producer of CAKE.

‘CAKE is a film about responsibility and choices.’ according to Asim Abbasi, the writer & director of the film. ‘The story unravels layer by layer, as the characters confront past secrets and buried truths.’

Principal shoot of Cake will carry on till April 2017, with the film being shot in Karachi, Interior Sindh and London.

The screenplay is written by Asim Abbasi as well, with Mo Azmi as the Director of Photography and Aarij Hashimi as the Production Designer.

The film is being produced by a UK production company, Indus Talkies, with Mahnoor Amna Mahmood as the Associate Producer and Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari as the Executive Producer.