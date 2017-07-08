Ashraf Mayia appoints Chairman Standing Committee of APCAA on “International and Diplomatic Affairs”

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Executive Committee of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) has approved standing committee on “international and diplomatic affairs”

Mr. Ashraf Mayia as Chairman, Miss Urooj Fatima as Senior Vice Chairperson and Ms. Youmna Laung Khan as Vice Chairperson.

Responsibilities assigned to this standing committee on “international and diplomatic affairs” are;

To co-ordinate with all Diplomatic Missions & Embassies in Pakistan.

To organize meetings / seminars and exhibitions.

To arrange foreign tours and delegations to promote services sector.

This committee has approval of Executive Committee of APCAA and Chairman of APCAA is also intimated.

APCAA is the only trade body in service sector “Custom Agents” duly registered with the Directorate General Trade Organization (DGTO); Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan.

APCAA is also a member of prestigious ‘Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

APCAA is serving trade and industry countrywide and is playing a proactive role for revival of National Economy.

APCAA understands that Trade and Industry are the backbone of the economies of the world, hence it’s striving to improve the quality and efficiency of the service sector with special reference to Trade & Industry and by utilizing the latest and innovative aspects of the rapidly growing technologies with holistic and co-ordinated approach.