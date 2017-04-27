ARY Film Festival 2017 start from 4th May

KARACHI: The ARY Digital Network will be playing host to a much awaited and highly anticipated event, The ARY Film Festival (AFF). A unique event that not only promotes filmmakers in Pakistan, but introduces talent from different parts of the world to this region.

The ARY Film Festival (AFF) will officially commence following a press conference on the 3rd of May. Screening of selected entries will begin from the 4th and will continue till the 6th of May at Cinepax, Ocean Mall, Karachi. During the course of the festival a seminar and panel discussion will also be held, highlighting the factors affecting the success of films and cinema in Pakistan. The festival will be concluded at with grand event featuring musical performances and award ceremony for winning entries.

The official jury for the festival includes:

Anwar Maqsood – veteran actor, writer and artist

MarylnAgrelo – U.S. based filmmaker and actress

JonnGan – Former head of DC Shorts now current Director of Programming at the Film Festival Alliance USA

Andy Merkin – Head of Special Projects and Transmedia at Mirada Studios USA

Jack McDonald – Emmy Award winning director and writer for NatGeoand Discovery Channel Documentaries

Sharmeen Obaid Chinnoy – Two time Oscar Winner

Amina Khan – Director

Ram Kishore Parcha – Festival Director, Delhi International Film Festival

The duties of Festival Ambassador will be performed by renowned TV actor/host Faysal Qureshi.

Over 30 films will be screened during the festival based on a wide array of topics, under

the categories of:

Feature Films

Short Films

Documentary Feature Films

Documentary Short Films

The Presenting Sponsor for the festival is Italiano and is powered by Hamdard – Rooh Afza. HBO is the official movie channel for the festival. Among the numerous films screening during the festival,

some of the special screenings include ‘Mah-e-Mir’ by Director Anjum Shahzad, Sharmeen Obaid Chinnoy’s ‘Song of Lahore’, ‘Liyari Notes’ by Docu-Director Maheen Zia, ‘ChooraEk Paratha’ by Director

Ravindra Singh Rajawat (winner for best director and actress at Delhi International Film Festival),

‘Main Aur Amrita’ by director Sumit Mishra (short film from Delhi International Film Festival). Tickets for the screenings will be available at the following venues in Karachi, Szabist University, Greenwich University, Iqra University, Ocean Mall and Cinepax Cinema at Ocean Mall.

FM 107 and FM 91 are on-board as radio partners. For further details and announcements keep following

below mention website and social media pages. PR