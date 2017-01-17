Arabian Adventures awarded Forever Living’s Annual Global Rally 2017

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events (MIE), the Gulf’s leading Destination Management Company and part of the Emirates Group, will be managing the operations for US-based Forever Living’s Annual Global Rally – to be held in Dubai. The large and highly energetic event taking place in Dubai is expected to bring in approximately 12,000 guests over nine days in April 2017.

The Annual Global Rally group will host sales events as well as provide participants with the memorable experiences of Dubai.

Justine Thomas-Butler, Head of Meetings, Incentive and Events at Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events said: “This will be such a prestigious event for Dubai, and we look forward to working with the Forever Living team to build and deliver their best event yet. Dubai is perfectly poised geographically to bring in people from around the world, with tremendous infrastructure to enable us to host large groups and mega events, this is what makes our proposition so appealing.

“We had the opportunity to see the Rally first hand in Johannesburg in 2016 and understand the scale of what is expected, and we look forward to bringing the spirit of Forever Living’s events to the landscape of Dubai. There will be an incredible array of experiences and events planned throughout, which will provide guests from all over the globe an unforgettable first-hand experience of this region.”

Nick Woodward-Shaw, Vice President, Global Events at Forever Living Products International Inc said: “Forever Living are excited to partner with Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events in connection with our forthcoming Global Rally in Dubai. We will be bringing over 12,000 friends from more than 100 countries to the Middle East for ‘an experience like no other’. Organising nine days of sightseeing, networking, dinners, parties, trainings and a ton of fun is a huge challenge but we are confident that, with the support of the wonderful team at Arabian Adventures, we will make a lot of dreams come true in Dubai.”

Forever Living Products International Inc, is a multi-billion dollar company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. It manufactures and sells hundreds of wellness and beauty products all around the world, such as aloe vera-based drinks and bee-derived cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and personal care products. The Global Rally is the most exciting event to feature in the Forever Living calendar, with thousands of distributors joining together from around the world. The Global Rally celebrates and recognises achievements of the Forever Living community.

Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events is part of the Emirates Group and dnata Travel. It is head quartered in Dubai with offices in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and associates throughout the Gulf. With over 25 years of building relationships with likeminded partners and helping develop and grow the Events industry in the UAE, it is known for its creative approach and attention to detail. Arabian Adventures is a sought after partner for some of the world’s most reputed incentive houses, event management companies, and corporate clients. In 2014, Arabian Adventures successfully managed and organized a 14,500-guest event for Nu Skin China.