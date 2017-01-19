Appleby Hopes Flash is Firing Ahead of Group 2 US250,000 Al Fahidi Fort

Sports Desk

DUBAI: The third meeting of the 2017 Dubai World Cup Carnival this Thursday is highlighted by the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort Sponsored By Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – District One Eight have been declared for this 1400m turf contest.

And leading the contenders is Flash Fire who is from the Godolphin stables, trained by Charlie Appleby and iss the mount of William Buick.

The trio has combined to win each of the last two renewals with Safety Check and will be keen to repeat the feat with Flash Fire on Thursday.

A consistent performer in three starts at last year’s Carnival, when twice fourth and once second, he won the prestigious Victoria Handicap at Ascot during his English campaign.

The five year old son of Shamardal was gelded after a lacklustre effort at Goodwood in August.

His first start since was on the opening night of this year’s Carnival when he was a smooth winner of a handicap, over the same 1400m turf course and distance as this engagement.

“Obviously we have done well in this race the last two years,” said Appleby. “Flash Fire is a horse we have always held in high regard and won the Victoria Cup back in England after performing well at last year’s Carnival.

“He was quite impressive winning on his comeback, after having been gelded, and suggesting he is well worth this big step up in class.”

South African Mike de Kock has trained the winner of this race on six occasions, most recently with Anaerobio in 2014 and he is back to try and regain his crown.

The mount of Pat Cosgrave and a Carnival regular, he is joined by stable companion and local debutant, Noah From Goa who will be ridden by Christophe Soumillon.

A winner five times, from just seven career starts and highlighted by victory in the Group 1 Cape Guineas at Kenilworth in December 2015, Soumillon’s mount has not been seen on a racecourse for just over a year.

“We have two nice runners,” said De Kock. “Anaorebio is back for another Carnival and has won here in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

“He ran well on his recent comeback and won this race, which we have done well in over the years, for us in 2014.

“We were pleased with his comeback and he should be spot on for this, whereas Noah From Goa is going to improve for the outing having been off for more than a year and having endured the arduous trip to get here to Dubai.

“He should run well but we expect him to progress throughout the Carnival.”

Trained by Ahmad bin Harmash, Championship won the 1600m Listed National Day Cup at Abu Dhabi on his penultimate outing and was only denied in the final strides in the Singspiel Stakes two weeks ago.

That 1800m turf contest also carries Listed status and, drawn one, he is in the ideal gate to try and make all as he so nearly did then under stable jockey Colm O’Donoghue.

“We had a low draw so decided to be positive the last day,” said O’Donoghue. “It so nearly worked out but, even in defeat, it was a great effort.

“He was a course and distance winner last year so the drop in trip should not be a negative and we are hopeful of a big run.”

The Brendan Powell-trained Dark Emerald, a dual Carnival winner in 2015 including over course and distance, as well as Dragon Mall, both represent the UK.

The latter is trained by David Simcock who said: “He is fit and raring to go. He had a prep run at Chelmsford just before Christmas and ran very well.

“He would probably be at his very best over 1600m but that looks to be the case with a lot of the runners so, hopefully, there will be plenty of early pace and he will be staying on in the closing stages.”