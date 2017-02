KARACHI: President FPCCI Zubair Tufail has appointed Anwar Qureshi Chairman Ramada hotels, Senior Vice Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Hotels for the year 2017. Anwar Qureshi has rich experience of hoteling in Pakistan & abroad and successfully running Ramada Hotels in Pakistan and Crown Plaza in Sudan.

He is also actively engaged in the Hotel Association of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan. It is hope that his appointment will promote hotel & tourism business.