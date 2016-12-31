Anaya by Kiran Chaudhry exhibits her Festive Chiffon Collection

News Desk

KARACHI: Kiran Chaudhry, recently held an exhibition at Labels Karachi to celebrate the New-year with an Exhibition of Anaya by Kiran Chaudhry, the collection showcased her latest Festive Chiffon Collection, in addition to selected styles from their upcoming pret line.

After the successful exhibition in Lahore for Anaya’s Festive Collection the exhibition took place in Karachi at this festive season with their new bestselling Festive Chiffon Collection (Vol. 2)!

Talking about the latest collection, Creative Director Kiran Chaudhry shares, “With the wedding season upon us, we wanted to bling thing ups a bit and showcase our signature style with a somewhat bolder style statement.”

It’s a fun, feminine and contemporary range in light pastels for daytime affairs and more formal ensembles that are perfect as an evening or wedding wear.

Every piece is made with pure finesse and there are subtle elements that are sure to catch your eye.