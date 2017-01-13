Ammara Jabbar participates in Recorded Time at Koel Art Gallery

News Desk

KARACHI: Recorded Time’ is an artistic project that sets off to challenge some of these notions as it functions as an open studio and a gallery space. It considers the notions of site specificity, the gallery as a contested space, and of looking out from inside this space and vice versa.

Being held at Koel Art Gallery and curated by Sadia Salim, this exhibition will continue till 13th January 2017.

Participating artistes at Recorded Time which is a residency project spanning for four weeks are Ayesha Quraishi, Ammara Jabbar, Sarah Hashmi, Sara Pagganwala and Yasser Vayani.

One of the budding artist Ammara Jabbar completed her BFA in Painting and Ceramics from Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in 2015.

This year she participated in group exhibitions Carte Blanche at DHA FOMMA and Pehli Manzil in the old city.

Ammara Jabbar joined Recorded Time soon after another residency. Inspired by the energy of space, where four artists had been working for two weeks, she instantly started to create work. Her theatrical pieces delve into the notions of gender via engagement with kitchen gadgets and other home appliances and objects. Using domestic objects, she engineers contraptions that perform mechanical processes such as producing sound or vapour. The contraption may or may not have any apparent purpose; the idea is to subvert the actual benign usages of objects. The artist also taps into an aesthetic that is not influenced by the Western institutionalized education of art but is more local and untaught.

Using a chopper from the kitchen and a vaporiser, Ammara created a contraption that vaporises a mixture of kalf (starch) and haldi (turmeric) combined with water onto a fruit placed in a decorated cardboard box. It is an amusing piece that uses materials from a domestic kitchen that may be used to describe gender roles, the akar (pride or haughtiness) like that of a man in his starched shalwar kameez and vanity such as the uptan beautification regimen of a woman before being married off. The artist intends to produce a combined effect of the two materials (that in a sense are opposing in their use) on a fruit.

There are certain limitations of working from inside a functional gallery space and using it as a studio, as artists’ processes may require isolation from others or can be messy at times, artists may want to work at odd hours or require bigger spaces.

However, the same limitations provide challenges that are tackled creatively, generating new ways of looking and creating. Working alongside other artists also helps to bounce off ideas, to collaborate and to closely observe different ways of working.

While some artists of ‘Recorded Time’ worked with previous ideas and methods, others explored unknown territories; in both cases new directions and ideas developed. It is yet to be seen how this process has altered the gallery space or how we think about the gallery space and how the experience of residency/open studio will manifest in the participating artists’ future works.