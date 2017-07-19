Aman Foundation joins hands with healthcare start-up MyDoctor.pk

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Aman Foundation has joined hands with a healthcare start-up – MyDoctor.pk to bridge the many gaps in the Pakistani healthcare ecosystem. The partnership was highlighted by with a bloggers meetup at Aman Foundation’s Head Office which helped raise awareness on various social platforms.

As part of the collaboration, The Aman Foundation and MyDoctor.pk will work together to digitalize the healthcare facilities in Sindh through its proprietary Hospitals / Clinics / Practice Management services.

In addition to it, the Aman Tele-health services; offering free consultations, advice and diagnosis for the most common illnesses over phone will also be available through MyDoctor.pk application.

To gain additional mileage for this project, famous bloggers were invited to come together to understand Aman’s Health Ecosystem and how it functions. They were provided further details of the project and how an efficient health ecosystem could benefit a society. During the brunch, Aman’s representatives answered various questions the bloggers had about the project.

The event proved to be a success in terms of awareness and medial mileage and attendees appreciated the efforts and the work being done at Aman through their social media profiles.