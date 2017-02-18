Always launches its digital campaign

News Desk

KARACHI: Always Pakistan launched its digital campaign “my future starts today” in August 2016, accompanying the launch of upgraded Ultra product. The campaign aimed to inspire young Pakistani women to be confident and achieve their goals. Naseem Hameed, fastest woman in South Asia, and AmnaI lyas, a supermodel, were chosen as brand ambassadors. They shared their stories of confidence where they both broke stereotypes in their respective fields and earned their positions. AmnaI lyas shattered society’s standards of beauty by showing that beauty is not defined by the colour of one’s skin and it cannot stop one from achieving success in the world of fashion. Naseem Hameed, crushed the society’s perception that women cannot be sporty by never giving up and becoming the fastest woman in not just Pakistan but in South Asia. Sarwat Gilani, Nadia Hussain and Anoushey Ashraf also recounted their stories of overcoming fears and hurdles in their respective fields of acting, modeling and hosting.

These incredible women urged young women from all over the country to share their stories of confidence to earn a scholarship from Always Pakistan.Always Pakistan received 300+ inspiring stories from all over Pakistan. Out of these, thirty of the most impactful stories by young women were selected for scholarships and two of these women were chosen by Naseem Hameed and Amna Ilyas for a day-long mentorship session. Fatima Naz, football captain of her university football team, and Saman Khan, who helped her father open a school in her village in KPK, were chosen by Naseem Hameed. Amna Ilyas picked Deeba Javaid, aspiring fashion designer, and Rukhsana Ruth, advocate and social worker, to devote her time to. Always Pakistan gifted scholarships worth Rs. 25,000/- to each girl to help them realize their dreams and to inspire all women to take charge of their life and say “my future starts today”.