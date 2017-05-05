Allied Bank Limited announces agreement with Xoom

News Desk

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) on Tuesday announced an agreement with Xoom, a PayPal service and leading digital money transfer provider, to deliver a new service that will offer ABL customers the ability to pick-up cash remittances sent from loved ones in the US on Xoom.

Starting November 29 2016, ABL customers will now benefit from the ability to pick-up cash remittances sent through Xoom at any of Allied Bank branch.

Xoom is a fast, easy to use, and cost-effective service that enables consumers to send money, pay bills, and reload prepaid mobile phones for family and friends around the world. Transfers can be sent from customers in the US using a mobile phone, tablet or computer to more than 50 countries worldwide, including Pakistan.

ABL’s Home Remittance Service, “Allied Express,” collaborates with a wide range of correspondent partners across the globe to offer the fastest services for overseas Pakistanis to remit funds effectively and efficiently. “Allied Express” service empowers overseas Pakistanis to send cash, payout and transfer remittances in any bank account maintained either with ABL or at any other bank in Pakistan.