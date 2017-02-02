Ajman Free Zone launches package of E-Services allowing the establishments of new organizations and companies

AJMAN: Mr. Mahmood Khalil Al Hashemi, General Director of Ajman Free Zone, launched a series of e-services on the official website of the free zone which pave the way for establishments of new organizations and companies. This series is included in a number of packages of e-services Ajman Free Zone has commenced in launching since the beginning of 2017, making way for a gradual transition towards ‘smart’ transactions, which is a part of the free zone’s plan for the coming year.

Mr. Al Hashemi has emphasized on the new series easing the process of initiating investors and businessmen towards establishing their companies through direct online means with the help of the website.

Mr. Al Hashemi has also stated that the package is considered an electronic platform wherein the owner of a company can run his business electronically by reviewing information displayed about the company, license, and all transactions submitted along with an archive of relevant documents.

Al Hashemi stressed that the new electronic package was officially launched and that Investors and businessmen can start to use it once they get the data on the “username and password” through communication with the concerned department.

He also said: “The package is inclusive of a service that allows the issuance of licenses electronically through the QR Code system, electronic signature device services and electronic readers amongst others as an advanced mean for enhancing the efficiency of the free zone operations and to facilitate the provision of services due to its role in shortening the time required for finalizing the transactions, and to reduce expenses and invest staff’s efforts in order to achieve customers’ satisfaction, in addition to security clearance, approval for the trade name, issuance of membership certificate from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and registration in the commercial register, along with other related services related to running an organization in the region.

In reference to the gradual transition towards electronic transactions, Mr. Hashemi has stated that Ajman Free Zone has come a long way on this front in terms of exemplary leadership, case in point the fact that Ajman Free Zone ensures consistent development of electronic services of the highest caliber whilst maintaining user friendly interfaces for the valued customer, adding value to the efforts of the development team responsible for making this possible.

Ajman Free Zone continues to distinguish itself by its unique services that provide ease of establishments for businesses and offers an environment suitable for investments and labor through an infrastructure based on experience and skilled performances. Ajman Free Zone sets itself apart by relying on tried and tested modern methods of managing businesses that reinforce trust and comfort within the client, encouraging them to broaden their businesses. AFZ is also considered a base of investments within Ajman and the United Arab Emirates due to the numerous opportunities it provides to reel in local and international investors in various economic endeavors, while contributing towards the development of international commercial exchanges and industrial exports.

Ajman Free Zone prides itself in being a pioneering figure amongst private sectors in matters of founding private and joint ventures, while working to provide job opportunities for the national cadres and provides them with the technical skills and practical experience. As a result of these efforts over the past years Ajman Free Zone succeeded in attracting many institutions, companies and factories, where manufacturing, assembly, processing, storage, packaging, distribution and general trade are considered some of the most important activities. The projects include the storage and distribution of petroleum products, assembly of electrical and electronic appliances, computers, construction materials and clothing industry, food, trade and many other projects.

The government of Ajman offers several incentives and facilities for investors in Ajman Free Zone such as lack of restrictions on repatriation of profits, or low state customs rates on various goods, in addition to the promotion and encouragement in trade fairs and the issuance of industrial and commercial evidence that is relevant to the industrial sector.

Ajman Free Zone is keen on ensuring the benefits of investors and paying due attention to their views regarding services, therefore, the Free Zone adopted a mechanism to meet with investors and businessmen on a regular basis under the slogan (The portal of Investors) to listen to their suggestions, opinions, the obstacles they face and to find appropriate solutions and being able to overcome them. A committee of department directors and heads of departments in Ajman Free Zone then accordingly meet with a number of businessmen to discuss their most important issues and collaborate on proposals and ideas on the development of business transactions and joint ventures in the region. Out of the keenness of Ajman Free zone to provide the best services to investors and communicate with them to provide for their needs, it launched touch-screen devices to provide value-added service to contribute towards customer satisfaction. The devices include programs that cater to the support and assistance of customers and they display samples of the procedures and paperwork and conditions in both English and Arabic. These devices are distributed at the main entrance and crucial locations where they can be easily accessed.

Ajman Free Zone always seeks to create opportunities and develop programs aimed at attracting investors to the free zone, and will steadily continue to grow and attract a large number of production companies. ME NewsWire