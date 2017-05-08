Airport Show to have the largest ever international participation this year

By our correspondent

DUBAI: The 17th edition of the Airport Show will have the largest ever international participation with eight dedicated country pavilions for global exhibitors to showcase and launch their products, services and solutions for aviation industry.

The Middle East, led by the UAE, is forecast to record a 4.8 per cent strong growth in passenger numbers, leading to an additional 244 million passengers by 2035 and increasing the total market size to 414 million passengers, according to Air Transport Association (IATA). This growth is fuelling investments toward airport infrastructure and generating a growing interest in the Middle East from global players, keen on enhancing passenger experience by offering seamless travel experience while maintaining an infallible security.

Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibitions Director, Reed Exhibitions Middle East, the organisers of Airport Show, said: “The growth of the Middle East region’s aviation sector is opening a wealth of opportunities for international players, as is reflected in the massive interest from global exhibitors this year. Dedicated international pavilions and a larger international participation also adds great value to participants from the Middle East, who are seeking to tap into business opportunities worldwide. We expect business deals to increase this year as a result of wider global participation.”

More than 300 leading companies from over 40 countries will showcase their products and services at the Airport Show 2017, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, from May 15-17, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Germany will have the largest participation this year with 34 exhibitors showcasing in the exclusive Germany Pavilion, in addition to seven pavilions dedicated to exhibitors from France, Switzerland, UK, China, Denmark, Benelux and North America.

A larger international participation helps aviation industry players network and explore the best available international technologies they can implement according to their requirement.

Klaus Schäfer, Managing Director, BEUMER Group A/S, exhibiting in the Germany Pavilion, said: “The great value of the Germany Pavilion is that we gather some of the people who have been helping airports decades to offer the best possible experience and the best knowledge – all in one place. As a pavilion, our innovations enable airports to make significant improvements in their processes resulting in improved efficiency in addition to contributing to enhanced passenger satisfaction. It is my experience that our visitors appreciate the opportunity to hear about best practice worldwide from the best vendors and suppliers under one roof and with that in mind, we establish and enforce many valuable contacts at our Pavilion.”

The France Pavilion, which made its first appearance at the Airport Show nine years ago, will feature 14 exhibitors, providing the participants of the world’s leading B2B event for the airport industry the opportunity to gain insights into their latest portfolio of products and expertise in different domains. Business France is organising the France pavilion at the Airport Show Dubai.

The SWISS Pavilion is being organised by T-LINK serves export oriented Swiss companies as an ideal networking platform to access the local market or to extend present business relationships.

The Swiss and UK pavilions will have 12 exhibitors each this year. The North American pavilion will have seven exhibitors, while the China, Denmark and Benelux pavilions will have 23 exhibitors.

Last year, the Airport Show attracted 7,166 aviation professionals who networked, sourced their product requirements and created over US$20 billion worth of regional business possibilities. Airport Show 2017 expects over 7,500 attendees and over 200 hosted buyers from 60 regional aviation authorities.