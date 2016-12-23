Abu Dhabi Ports launches its 3rd Annual Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness campaign

News Desk

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Ports,the master developer, operator and manager of the Emirate’s commercial and community ports as well as Khalifa Industrial Zone, held its 3rd Annual Fire, Safety and Emergency Preparedness Campaign over the past three days, in coordination with its strategic partners, Medeor Hospital, Firex, Concorde, OHSEC for Training and Consultant, CEC, Al Masood Company and Uruguay Company.

Under the slogan“Fire is Everyone’s Fight”,the campaign has given all port users -including employees, contractors, warehouse users and tenants- the opportunity to learn about basic fire safety and potential fire hazards at workplace, home and their accommodation.They have been trained by professional Fire Officers in extinguishing a fire, using specialised fire extinguishing training aid.

Building on the success of previous campaigns, “Fire is Everyone’s Fight”was initiated in line with Abu Dhabi Ports’ mission and vision to raise fire safety awareness among all port users. Warehouse users and employees at Abu Dhabi Ports are now well equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure fire prevention.

Over the course of three days from December 20 – 22, 2016, the event at Zayed Port also included basic firefighting, first aid training, practical CPR simulation, health and safety training. The attendees were given a chance do free dental and medical check-up offered by Medeor hospital to measure blood pressure, sugar levels and optometry.

Additionally, the event featured booths from different fire safety equipment vendors and HSE training companies who were on hand to talk about their new range of products.