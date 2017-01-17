Abu Dhabi Ports launches health, safety and environment Award

By our correspondent

ABU DHABI: As part of its efforts to reinforce safety practices in workplace, Abu Dhabi Ports, the master developer, operator and manager of the Emirate’s commercial and community ports as well as Khalifa Industrial Zone, has launched a health, safety and environment (HSE) award.

Aimed at recognising the contributions of individuals, government and private entities and partners for their role in improving Abu Dhabi Ports’ overall HSE performance, the award seeks to promote a competitive spirit among Abu Dhabi Ports’ employees as well as clients in adopting the highest HSE practices in various facilities.

The award is based on specific criteria; a set of key indicators and standards followed by Abu Dhabi Ports to measure and monitor performance development. Winners will be selected by a specialised committee that will evaluate individual efforts and entities against various HSE parameters.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, commented: “The launch of this HSE award comes as part of our efforts that aim to reinforce and encourage a culture of safe environments and practices that follow best international and local HSE standards. We also seek to highlight and reward the contributions of those who play a vital role in enhancing safe practices in HSE across different departments, contractors, individuals, and tenants, as well as government entities and partners. Achieving safety, continued growth and development of operations are among the top of our priorities at Abu Dhabi Ports and success requires collaboration which inspired us to launch this Award to engage with all parties involved.”

The individual HSE award categories include: Best HSE Performance, Best HSE Representative, Best HSE Suggestion/ Initiative,Best HSE Fire Warden, Best HSE Observation Reporter, and Best HSE Auditor.

Categories under the Department Awards include: Best HSE Performance, Best Risk Management, Best Contractor/ Workforce Management, Best Change Management, Best Waste Management, Best HSE Initiative, and Best HSE Observations Close-out.

Within the award, Abu Dhabi Ports will honour deserving and outstanding employees under the Individual Awards category for which the winner will be selected by Abu Dhabi Ports’management following their periodic walkabouts, ground inspections and job site visits monitoring compliance with health and safety standards.

Accolades will also include ‘Employee of the Month’ awards for staff at Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Khalifa Industrial Zone, and Abu Dhabi Ports’ Marine Services (SAFEEN) in recognition of the significant role they play in elevating performance and maintaining the integrity of operations and services provided by Abu Dhabi Ports.

Abu Dhabi Ports will also honour Government entities that actively engage and employ HSE standards by fostering Abu Dhabi Ports’ HSE initiatives.

The results of the scheme will be announced at an annual awards ceremony organised by Abu Dhabi Ports. The gala will also recognise strategic partners and HSE innovative and vigilant government entities. Winners and awardees will receive certificates of appreciation, monetary awards and honorary plaques.