Abu Dhabi Ports’ IBTIKAR receives Gold ideasUK accreditation

By our correspondent

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Ports’ IBTIKAR programme (Arabic for “innovation”), has been awarded the Gold level accreditation by ideasUK, one of the most prominent associations for the promotion of employee involvement programmes in the UK and beyond.The announcement took place at ideasUK’s annual conference which was held in London recently.

Since inception in Dec 2013, the IBTIKAR scheme has continued to encourage active participation of employees. It acts as a plat form that channels their innovative spirit to generate ideas that drive business growth and development. The accreditation of IBTIKAR by ideasUK marks a new milestone for Abu Dhabi Ports as the first ports company to receive this acclaim worldwide.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, commented: “Outstanding achievements start with ideas, but great ideas can only be generated through collaboration between members of an integrated team that embraces the spirit of participation. At Abu Dhabi Ports, we believe in teamwork and the value of listening to our employees, in order to enrich their suggestions further to serve customers in the best way possible.”

“Receiving the Gold level accreditation from ideasUK is further proof of our dedication to stimulating innovation and adopting new ideas that promise elevated performance. Practical application of those ideas is a vital cornerstone of our organisational development and growth. I would like to thank and congratulate all those who have participated in IBTIKAR over the past four years and I look forward to even higher levels of engagement in years to come.”

The ideasUK Accreditation programme is a way for organisations to give both internal and external prominence to their employee innovation scheme. The Accreditation process subjects each employee innovation programme to an external assessment and end-to-end review by ideasUK. Following the assessment, guidance on areas of strength and where to focus improvement efforts is given and accreditation is granted based on the level of excellence.