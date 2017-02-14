Abilities Expo for Disability Community on February 25 at Expo Center

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Thousands of people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, and healthcare professionals are expected to attend Abilities Expo on February 25, 2017 Saturday at the Expo Center Karachi from 10am to 7pm.

Abilities Expo is an extension to Disability Expo held on November 25, 2015 at the Expo Centre. Abilities Expo will feature an impressive line-up of exhibits, Abilities to Hire – Job Fair, celebrities and activities to appeal to people of all ages with the full spectrum of disabilities—including physical, learning, developmental and sensory disabilities.

“It’s not just that we provide a forum that showcases essential technology to bridge the gap between ability and disability,” said Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shallwani Secretary Special Education Department- Government of Sindh. “The Expo is always new and exciting with a host of all-inclusive, adaptive activities.”

Vocational & Technical display centre built by special educational need schools, model classroom set up by FESF, equipment & gear demonstration by DOW university, free eye check up by Pakistan Eye Bank Society, assistive technology set up to demonstrate importance of visual aid learning for people with learning disabilities will also be available during show hours.

People of all ages with disabilities will find cutting-edge products and services. They can try out mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and much more.

“The Expo provides the community of people with disabilities access to life-enhancing products, education, resources and fun,” said Farhan Khan Director Projects Karachi Vocational Training Centre. “Most of all, it’s a celebration of what you can do, not what you can’t.”

Abilities Expo does not merely inform, it engages and it entertains. Attendees of all abilities can enjoy and test their skills with a host of adaptive sports set up, like Basketball, soccer, tennis and many more. There will be adaptive gaming,Inclusive Taekwondo Championship by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, complimentary makeovers by Pivot Point and so much more. Kids will express themselves through fun adaptive art activities and face painting.