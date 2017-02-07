A.M. Best to sponsor Dubai World Insurance Congress

DUBAI: A.M. Best is a sponsor of the first Dubai World Insurance Congress event, to be held 28 February – 1 March 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hosted by Global Reinsurance, the Dubai International Financial Centre and the DIFC Insurance Association, the Dubai World Insurance Congress is a new international (re)insurance event.

A.M. Best’s delegation will be available for meetings and will hold bilateral discussions at their meeting location in the conference Premium Lounge. To arrange a meeting, please email Bouchra.AbouNader@ambest.com.

More information about the conference is available at http://www.dubaiwic.com/dubaiwic.

A.M. Best rates more than 50 (re)insurance companies in the GCC and broader MENA region and has a representative office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to support its growing presence in the region. To learn more about Best’s Credit Ratings, please visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com. ME NewsWire