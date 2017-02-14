3rd Pond’s Miracle Journey celebrates 100 iconic women at Gala

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The 3rd Pond’s Miracle Journey gala, celebrated the miraculous stories of a 100 more Pakistani women, on Saturday evening at the grand Mohatta Palace. The 100 women being feted in 2016 were joined by the 220 from the first two years and together they formed a powerful group of high achieving professionals whose stories of struggle and strength is an inspiration for women everywhere.

A Miracle Woman is defined as one who is not only managing a professional career but also nurturing her family, running her home and meeting all of the many social obligations that make demands on her time. She is an expert in the fine art of the work-life balance, and she does all this with seamless ease and elegance. The Pond’s Miracle Journey has brought to the forefront such 100 women each year since 2014 and celebrated their miraculous journeys in both their personal and professional lives.

The movement started in 2014 by introducing the 10 Miracle Mentors who were tasked to select 10 other high achieving women who would be their Miracle Women. Each year since then 10 new mentors have selected 100 women each till by 2016 the 330 strong PMJ women stand proudly together.

Shazia Syed, Chairperson Unilever Pakistan Limited, outlined the way forward for the iconic movement, saying “I urge all women to join hands and encourage, empower and support each other to help materialise their dreams and ambition into reality. To enable them to succeed and create their destinies. Ponds’ Miracle Women are the beacons of light of a movement that shines across the country.”

The 10 Mentors who selected the 100 women this year were Aatiqa Lateef, Dr Fehmida Arif, Naheed Mashooqullah, Naila Alladin, Naz Khan, Ronak Lakhani, Safinaz Muneer, Samina Ibrahim, Sana Hashwani and Zeba Bakhtiar. Throughout 2016 the Mentors identified and selected the 100 women, their detailed inspiring stories were recorded and played out at the Mohatta Palace Gala.

“The Pond’s Miracle Journey is our small effort in celebrating these miraculous women,” says Fariyha Subhani, Director Home & Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan. “Going forward, our focus will be on the younger girl, who is starting out in her professional career so that she can truly benefit from the advice of our 330 leading Miracle women and mentors.”

The mentors for the last two years have been well known and women who have excelled in their area of influence. Anila Weldon, Atiqa Odho, Chef Shai, Maheen Kardar Ali, Rukaiya Adamjee, Saeeda Mandviwalla, Samina Peerzada, Shamaeel Ansari, Dr. Tasneem Nakhoda and Vaneeza Ahmed for 2014, and Hadiqa Kiyani, Dr Mehnaz Naveed Shah, Momina Duraid, Muniba Mazari, Nadia Hussain, Saba Hamid, Sameena Abbas, Shamain Faruque, Shehla Chatoor and Tahera Hassan for 2015.

The event was hosted by Sarmad Khoosat, the award winning writer and director of Manto and Humsafar, the evening celebrated the life of a Woman as she goes through the many stages of her life. Sarmad was a compelling presence on stage as he skillfully wove the story of how Every Woman faces her struggles and triumphs. Artists Nimra Bucha, Samina Peerzada, Zeba Bakhtiar and NAPA performers contributed to Sarmad’s powerful story.

The finale for the grand evening was musical band Noori who delighted the crowd with their ever green Manwa Re and the years’ most soulful song Parachana Dey. The audience sang along and enjoyed the moment.