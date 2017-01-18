25th edition of Dubai International Boat Show by DWTC start from 28 February

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Major waterfront projects in Dubai turning the UAE into the next global leisure marine destination can drive super yacht and boat sales in the Middle East, organisers of the region’s leading marine industry event have said.

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), organisers of the Dubai International Boat Show, are confident that the 25th edition of the event, from 28 February to 4 March, will help stimulate further growth within a thriving regional boating community.

The event takes place at Dubai International Marine Club, which is set to be an integral part of Dubai Harbour, the spectacular new waterfront development which will reinforce the Emirate’s status as a global marine industry destination and a regional hub for yachting, boating and water sports.

The 20 million square foot Dubai Harbour project features a 135 meter-high tower, Dubai Lighthouse, housing a luxury hotel and an observation deck. It will also have a 150,000 sq ft cruise liner terminal capable of handling 6,000 passengers, as well as entertainment and retail space, a yacht club, shopping mall, hotels and residences.

Integrating the current DIMC, Skydive Dubai and Logo Island sites into a single community through a new road network and monorail, it will be developed in phases and take four years to complete once work starts.

Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Events Management, DWTC said: “The Dubai International Boat Show has always catered to the needs of the boating community and has grown over the past 25 years to accommodate the expanding marine industry. Developments such as the Dubai Canal Extension and the recent announcement of the Dubai Harbour project, featuring exclusive berthing facilities for super yachts up to 85m long, will continue to have a tremendous impact on both the show and the emirate’s reputation as a globally recognised marine hub.”

In creating the Middle East’s largest marina, and a dramatic waterway sweeping through the city offering many new marine lifestyle opportunities, Dubai is providing a platform for the boating community and can expect to create a new wave of boat owners in the region, and ultimately expand the reach of the Dubai International Boat Show in the upcoming years.

Added LohMirmand: “These developments will inevitably add to the appeal of the Dubai International Boat Show for yacht and boat owners, water sports enthusiasts, industry figures as well as contribute to the event’s growth in stature alongside the marine industry’s other top events in Monaco, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Cannes.”

Among the major exhibitors at the 25th Dubai International Boat Show now relishing the prospects ahead is Emirates-based Gulf Craft, one of the world’s leading super yacht manufacturers.

The company’s CEO, Erwin Bamps, said: “Dubai’s ambitious waterfront projects are quickly transforming the UAE into the next global leisure marine destination.

“The recent launch of the Dubai Canal and the announcement of the Dubai Harbour project are shining examples of this, offering both tourists and residents a host of rich lifestyle experiences.

“We believe such projects will help grow a thriving boating community because they give people the opportunity to enjoy ‘protective’ waterway cruising, allowing aspiring yacht owners to experience the serenity of on-water living without having to leave UAE borders or venture into the open seas.”

Gulf Craft will be showcasing innovations across its diverse range of luxurious Majesty Yachts, long-range Nomad Yachts, Silvercraft fishing boats and family cruisers, and Oryx sport yachts and cruisers at the Dubai International Boat Show.

Sharing the spotlight with the world’s luxury superyachts makers in Dubai will be an international line-up of more affordable leisure and fishing boat manufacturers, as well as key suppliers to the Middle East’s growing collection of marinas.

The Dubai International Boat Show returns with support from the Dubai Maritime City Authority; VIP sponsor Feadship; supporting partner Panerai; and official car sponsor Mercedes-Benz (Gargash Enterprises).