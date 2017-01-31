2-day startup conference and exhibition will be held on February 6th and 7th at Expo Center

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s population is expected to hit 200 million, out of which majority are youth. 4 million people will be trying to enter the job market and jobs will not be enough. Addressing this problem by bringing the elements of telecom, investors, incubators, startups and universities together, we are organizing a conference called Momentum.

Startups are about; solving problems in an innovative manner by coming up with new business models, using technology. Therefore, the 2-day startup conference and exhibition is a must-attend for iconoclastic doers sharing a common interest to build a strong and nurturing eco-system for startups in Pakistan. The event will be held on February 6th and 7th, 2017 at Expo Center Karachi, featuring over 5000 attendees and 175+ startups aimed at tapping the massive potential of Pakistan.

Momentum Pakistan is excited to partner with global technology giants such as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Acumen and Enclude. The participating startups at Momentum will now have access to programs and assistance from our strategic partners, and Amazon web services credit and Mircrosoft Azure cloud services for qualifying startups.

Commenting on this recent development, Syed Amir Jafri, Momentum Pakistan’s Co-founder and CEO said, “We are excited to bring these partnership and support from Silcon valley entrepreneurs to Pakistan to increase global support to Pakistani startups. Our strategic partnership will help leading startups working on innovative products and services succeed within and outside Pakistan”.

The event focuses on providing top-notch education through keynote speakers; both national and international, a pitch competition, the latest innovative products and services from leading local startups etc. from which 3 finalist of the pitch competition will qualify to the final stage and the “Winner of pitch at Momentum 2017” will win an award of PKR 2 Million.

Momentum Pakistan 2017 is first ever premier gathering of the brightest minds and top entrepreneurs, investors, incubators/accelerators, academic institutions, mobile network operators, financial institutions, tech companies, government officials and media in Pakistan.

The ‘one-window’ facility where all legal registration, memberships, and taxation’s could be conducted in a single day encouraging new and small startups, truly bring about real and systemic change for Pakistan. Hence in order to cultivate the entrepreneurial eco-system; leading government regulators such as State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Security and Exchange commission of Pakistan will support us for the revolutionary event.

To register for the Momentum Pakistan conference and exhibition, visit our official Facebook Page Momentum Conference or email at: info@momentum.org.pk.