1st ARY Film Festival 2017 will start today at Cinepax Cinemas

By our correspondent

KARACHI: ARY Digital Network announces the 1st ARY Film Festival will be held in Karachi from May 4 – 6, 2017 (5:00 pm onwards). Presented by Italiano and powered by RoohAfza, the film festival will be happening at the Cinepax Cinemas, Ocean Mall Karachi.

The films being showcased are as Choora Ek Pratha, Mabel aur Mein, 100 Steps Sou Qadam, Ek Pao Dahi, Pannah, Speechless, Taqseem, Gubbare, Firaaq, Kahaani, Darba, Dil Tau Bacha Hai, Bits of What I Have, 6 Cup Chai, Black Square, Toba Tek Singh, Taweez, Kathputli, In Search of America Insha ALLAH, Main aur Amrita, FEICA A Life with Cartoons, The Preservation of Art of Pottery Making, Fakir, Sindh Munjhi Maa, Sandriders, Pangolins in Peril A story of Rare Scales, Masters of the Sky, Shuwanag The Baloch Shepherd and K2 and the Invisible Footmen.

Apart from the above regular entries, the festival is also coming up with special screenings of internationally appreciated films such as Maheen Zia’s ‘Lyari Notes’, ‘Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velazquez Story’ contributed by the American Film Showcase and Anjum Shehzad’s ‘Mah e Mir’. Academy award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s ‘Song of Lahore’ will also be premiered at the festival.

Mr. Salman Iqbal, President & Founder, ARY Digital Network, in his message regarding the festival said “It has been our foremost endeavor to develop and nurture the film industry in Pakistan. We have now embarked on yet another journey in the same direction, the ARY Film Festival, whereby we will provide an opportunity to new and creative filmmakers from Pakistan and around the world to come showcase their talent and get recognized for their efforts. This is our first year for the festival and we intend to make it bigger and better in the years to come”.

The aim of ARY Film Festival is to provide a vital platform for the youth and filmmaking enthusiasts to come together and celebrate their passion for the art form, creating an opportunity to set-up a forum where renowned names from the film and media industry will be able share their knowledge with the participants.

The jury includes the legendary Anwar Maqsood, Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Marilyn Agrelo (New York based filmmaker), Andy Merkin (US based Transmedia Concept Writer/Speaker), Jonathon Gann (US based Director/Writer), Jack Mcdonald (Emmy Award winning Filmmaker), Ram Kishore Parcha (Dehli Int. Film Festival) and Amna Khan (Director). Shehzad Hassan Khan from ARY Digital Network is the Festival Director.

In total there were more than 400 films received from various countries around the world including Pakistan, India, USA, UK, Canada, Germany, India, Malaysia Brazil, Russia, Australia, Ireland, Bahrain, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia. More than 80 international films were received. 35 films will be screened this year at the festival, which is a good mark for the first year for any festival. The festival is screening films in four categories i.e. Short Film, Feature Film, Short Documentary and Feature Documentary.