1915 by Seddiqi & Sons announces its campaign of giving commencing from 4th May

DUBAI: In line with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declaration of the year 2017 as the Year of Giving, 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons announces its campaign of giving commencing on the 4th of May until the 6th. This campaign called Watch In Watch Out is a unique chance for customers to donate their old watches for a good cause. The contemporary one stop destination for trendy watches and accessories, is giving customers in return a 50% discount on any watch of their choice from selected brands and models for this kind gesture.

In this second year of this offering , 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons aims at staying connected with the community and encouraging consumers to contribute to the society with small efforts that collectively result in huge differences. Customers can visit 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons stores all across the UAE to take part in this act of generosity coupled with the joy of shopping.

Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi (Chief Commercial Officer Seddiqi Holding) said, “With our ‘Watch In Watch Out campaign, weare hoping to see a larger participation from the UAE shoppers.This small humanitarian gesture by each one of us will provide joy and happiness to the less privileged in line with the Year of Giving. Not only are our customers benefitting from this huge price off but they are contributing to a larger cause in the process. ”

“We aim to make this an annual ongoing charitable initiative by us, he added.”

All donated watches will be channelized to those who have never had the joy of wearing one and bring happiness on people’s faces.

1915 by Seddiqi & Sons stores are available in the following locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaima and Sharjah.