13th edition of International Property Show attracts 100 exhibitors from 40 countries

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Representatives from Dubai Land Department (DLD) and officials from real estate companies have unveiled plans for the 13th International Property Show 2017 in Dubai, the only show of its kind which allows retail sales and purchases for both local and international properties.

At a press conference organised by Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions, the leading marketing and exhibitions company in the Middle East, today (Wednesday 15 February 2017) it was announced that 13th International Property Show 2017 will have over 100 exhibitors from 40 countries representing the cream of the international developers, brokers, consultants, and investors from all over the world. The show will be held from 2-4 April in Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The press conference was addressed byDawood Al Shezawi, CEO, Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions, Majid Saqer Al Marri, Senior Director of Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center in Dubai Land Department (DLD), Masood Al Awar, Chief Commercial Officer, Dubai Properties, and Sandeep Jaiswal, Chief Operating Officer, Azizi Developments.

It was highlighted that the show is the only of its kind that allows direct real estate deals, thanks to the authorization given by Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) since its launch. All the exhibiting companies have the right to receive down payments or full payments for the properties they sell.

Dawood Al Shezawi, CEO, Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions, said the company works according to a far-sighted vision and clear business plan to promote Dubai real estate sector in a unique manner.

Al Shezawi said that the International Property Show in its 13th edition will be quite different by focusing on innovative and creative ways to promote the real estate, and by allowing the investors to use the opportunities provided by the show to add real value to both visitors and investors.

“DLD is very much interested in all shows and exhibitions that aim to show the strength of our real estate market. We are keen to support these shows,” said Majid Saqer Al Marri, Senior Director of Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center in Dubai Land Department (DLD).

DLD, with its strategic partner, Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions are working together to support local developers.

“Our support to this show is part of our main duties, specifically organising the real estate business and guaranteeing everybody’s’ right. This show provides the perfect environment for developers to operate and grow. Our support also gives greater credibility to the special offers and helps reassure clients,” continued Al Marri.

Al Marri explained that in 2016, the total value of investments in the market exceeded AED 91 billion involving 42,018 investors. The growth now is very obvious in the first 45 days of this year. The realty industry in Dubai has taken a positive curve since the beginning of the year. A report released at the press conference by DLD showed that in the first 45 days of 2017 the transactions value reached AED 42 billion.

“There will be many initiatives in this year’s edition. One of the most important differentiators is the debut of the real estate brokers village in collaboration with DLD. The brokers will offer the best and latest properties in Dubai, and visitors will have special discounts and offers during the three-day show,” said Al Shezawi.

Al Shezawi anticipated that the number of visitors will cross 16,000, with growth in the number of the deals as well, including some major ones.

Masood Al Awar, Chief Officer Commercial at Dubai Properties said: “With over a decade of experience as one of the top developers in the country, Dubai Properties’ objective is to continue to play a key role in shaping the future of the real estate industry. We are positive that our strategic partnership with one of the most influential and dynamic shows in the region, the International Property Show will support us in further promoting our projects that are strategically developed in answer to verified social and economic needs, as well as meet with current and potential customers and investors.”

Sandeep Jaiswal, Chief Operating Officer, Azizi Developments, one of the main sponsors of the International Property Show, said he is upbeat onthe real estate projects that will be showcased by the companies in the show. He explained that these projects fill the unmet needs in the market. Jaiswal said that his company’s participation is a great opportunity to show its projects, apart from the opportunity to meet other developers and share ideas.

Speakers in the press conference said that the show this year will register new record in terms of countries and companies that seek to benefit from the opportunity to clinch direct real estate contracts.

They also stressed that the show was keen to open new real estate markets to enhance its role as international platform that allows all key players in the real estate sector to meet, exchange experiences and seal deals. The show allows visitors to benefit from the chance to invest and get revenues from the promising real estate markets.

After 13 years of its launch, International Property Show is able to compete among the most prestigious real estate events worldwide.

“This remarkable success pushes us as organizers to improve, by attracting more international participations and offering even better special offers. The International Property Show 2017 presents an opportunity for all stake holders in the real estate sector to benefit from,” Al Shezawi concluded.

International Property Show 2017 is held in sync with 7thAnnual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2017 and inaugural ‘Future Cities Show from 2-4 April in Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, which gives the three events further strength.