11th Annual Hawkamah Corporate Governance Conference to Focus on State-Owned Enterprises

By Rafiq Vayani

DUBAI: Hawkamah, the Institute for Corporate Governance, will be hosting its 11th Annual Conference at the Armani hotel in Dubai on May 23 and 24. Themed Professionalising Boards of Directors of State-owned Enterprises, the event, held in cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), will bring together experts from around the globe to deliver insights on pertinent corporate governance issues. The event is a key focus for Hawkamah, who has been working with companies, governments and regulators since 2006 to develop globally recognised corporate governance frameworks in the region

Commenting on this year’s conference, His Excellency Hamad Buamim, Chairman of Hawkamah, said: “We are pleased to host the 11th Annual Corporate Governance Conference, as part of our efforts to raise awareness on the best practices of corporate governance in the UAE and the Arab region.This year’s conference provides a platform for awareness and knowledge sharing between leading corporate governance experts, policy makers and business leaders.”

Buamim further stated that the conference will not only highlight ways in which board members of state-owned enterprises (SOE) can play a more active role and add more value to companies, but will also include discussions on best practices and measures when selecting board members, as well as instilling the necessary corporate governance culture among board members.

As the region’s largest gathering of distinguished policy makers, prominent business leaders and leading regional and international corporate governance thought leaders, the conference will focus specifically on the latest developments in SOEs and will highlight several issues crucial to governments of the region.

This year’s conference will comprise several round table and panel discussions which will examine, among others, SOE reform experiences, the role of the state versus the role of the SOE board, and enhancing board efficiency.

The two-day event will be sponsored by regional and international partners including Diligent, Protiviti, Bank of Sharjah, Emirates Identity Authority and DP World.

For more information on the 11th annual Hawkamah conference, visit http://hawkamahconference.org/.